Anushka Sharma: Jhulan fought for every inch of spotlight

Anushka, who recently kicked off the Chakda Xpress shoot, says the biopic makes a statement against patriarchy through Goswami’s journey

The first look of Chakda Xpress

"It feels like my first film again,” grins Anushka Sharma, who began shooting for Chakda Xpress this week in Mumbai. The project is significant to the actor for two reasons — Prosit Roy’s directorial venture marks her first movie after embracing motherhood. More importantly, it traces the glorious journey of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, thus reiterating women’s struggles in the sport.

As she returns to the movies three-and-a-half years after Zero (2018), Sharma is glad to have found a film she truly believes in. She says, “Unfortunately, the pandemic kept me from returning to the movies, even though I was itching to start filming.”

