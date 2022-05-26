Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif stun in black and white outfits for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 May,2022 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared that she chose a cut-out gown with a knee-length slit for Karan's big birthday event. The actor let her admirers have a close peek at her glitzy ensemble

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif


Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, grabbed a lot of eyeballs when they arrived at Karan Johar's star-studded 50th birthday as they looked drop-dead gorgeous in
black and white.  Sharma stunned fans by sharing her look on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared that she chose a cut-out gown with a knee-length slit for Karan's big birthday event. The actor let her admirers have a close peek at her glitzy ensemble. Anushka accessorized the look with a pair of bronze bangles and a chain."Two hours beyond my bedtime but looking fine," she captioned photos.




 
 
 
 
 
