Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif stun in black and white outfits for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared that she chose a cut-out gown with a knee-length slit for Karan's big birthday event. The actor let her admirers have a close peek at her glitzy ensemble

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, grabbed a lot of eyeballs when they arrived at Karan Johar's star-studded 50th birthday as they looked drop-dead gorgeous in

black and white. Sharma stunned fans by sharing her look on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared that she chose a cut-out gown with a knee-length slit for Karan's big birthday event. The actor let her admirers have a close peek at her glitzy ensemble. Anushka accessorized the look with a pair of bronze bangles and a chain."Two hours beyond my bedtime but looking fine," she captioned photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Show full article