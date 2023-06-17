Father’s Day 2023: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who credit their success to their fathers

Ahead of Father's Day 2023, here are some visionary individuals who have not only built thriving businesses but have also upheld the legacies and valuable life lessons of their fathers

Behind every successful entrepreneur lies a source of inspiration, often found within their own family. In India, a country known for its rich cultural heritage and strong family bonds, numerous founders have drawn motivation and valuable life lessons from their fathers. These visionary individuals have not only built thriving businesses but have also upheld the legacies of their fathers. Ahead of Father's Day 2023, here are five such remarkable Indian founders who have made their mark in the entrepreneurial world with the help of learnings from their fathers.

Ritesh Agarwal, founder, OYO Rooms

Ritesh Agarwal, the young and dynamic entrepreneur, is the brain behind OYO Rooms, one of India's largest hospitality startups. Inspired by his father's travel experiences and his modest background, Agarwal envisioned a platform that offers affordable and comfortable accommodations for budget travellers. His father's tales of staying in various hotels across India ignited Agarwal's entrepreneurial spirit, leading to the creation of OYO Rooms.

Kunal Bahl, co-founder, Snapdeal

Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, credits his father for instilling the values of hard work and perseverance in him. Growing up, Bahl witnessed his father's dedication as a small business owner, which served as a constant reminder of the importance of persistence and determination. Inspired by his father's entrepreneurial journey, Bahl set out to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape in India with Snapdeal.

Harkunwar Singh, co-founder, Novatr

Harkunwar Singh, the co-founder of Novatr, was born in Yamunanagar, where his father worked as an architect. From a young age, Singh spent his weekends at his father's office. At the tender age of three, his fascination for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) field began to take root. By the time he turned five, Singh started accompanying his father to construction sites, marvelling at the process of turning sketches into tangible structures. It was through this journey that Singh developed a deep interest in the AEC field and later co-founded Novatr, an edtech platform that offers tech-first AEC courses, aiming to inspire and educate aspiring professionals in the industry.

Naveen Tewari, founder, InMobi

Naveen Tewari, the founder of InMobi, a global mobile advertising and marketing platform, was deeply influenced by his father's entrepreneurial spirit. Tewari's father ran a small business, and observing him navigate the challenges and risks associated with entrepreneurship left a lasting impression on him. Inspired by his father's resilience and determination, Tewari founded InMobi, which has grown into a significant player in the mobile advertising industry.

Kunal Shah, founder, CRED

Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED, a popular fintech startup in India, draws inspiration from his father's financial discipline and prudence. Shah's father, an employee in a bank, taught him valuable lessons about managing finances and maintaining a good credit score. Armed with this knowledge, Shah embarked on a mission to incentivize responsible credit card behaviour through CRED, a platform that rewards users for timely bill payments.

These five Indian founders are among many others who embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and have successfully translated their fathers' teachings into groundbreaking businesses. Their stories remind us of the invaluable role fathers play in shaping the lives of their children and nurturing their entrepreneurial dreams. Inspired by their fathers' experiences, these founders have not only achieved remarkable success but have also established a legacy of their own, inspiring future generations of entrepreneurs in India and beyond.

