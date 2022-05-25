Anushka Sharma shares tanned selfie after her 'Chakda Xpress' training session

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a tanned selfie which was clicked under the sun

Picture courtesy/Anushka Sharma's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, having been away from the silver screen for more than three years, is now gearing up for her much-anticipated movie 'Chakda Xpress'. She keeps sharing pictures and videos from her training sessions.

In the picture, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' is seen sporting a blacktop. Her hair looks wavy and she flaunts her tan.

