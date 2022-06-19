Breaking News
Anushka Sharma shares cycling video, wishes to 'pedal back' to her vacation days

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In the short video clip, Anushka could be seen pedalling a bicycle across several locations in the beautiful destination. She wore an orange swimsuit, pairing it with a hat, a broad smile on her face

Picture courtesy/Anushka Sharma's Instagram account


Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma reminisced her 'best memories' during her trip to an undisclosed beach by sharing a cute cycling video on her social media.

Taking to Instagram the 'Pari' actor captioned, "Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back!"




 
 
 
 
 
