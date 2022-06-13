Anushka Sharma shares 'results' of taking her own pictures as she vacays by the beach

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram handle where she can be seen sporting an orange-coloured swimsuit with a flowy shrug over it

Anushka Sharma/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Anushka Sharma always treats her fans with funny social media posts. Currently, the actress is vacationing with her husband Virat Kohli by the beach, and Anushka has shared a few photos clicked all by herself.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram handle where she can be seen sporting an orange-coloured swimsuit with a flowy shrug over it. We are absolutely loving the hat and flowy hair as she poses for the lens.

