'Will strive to bring my all to the table': Anushka Sharma begins prep for 'Chakda Xpress'

Actor Anushka Sharma, who will be soon resuming her work in Bollywood with her upcoming movie 'Chakda 'Xpress', has started preparing for the same, as the actor shared a short preparation video, on her social media account, on Saturday.

The 'Sultan' actor took to her Instagram handle, and dropped a short 'Table Read' video, wherein giving the caption, "Will strive to bring my all to the table "

