Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Suman Kumar Originally thought of a man at the centre

Suman Kumar: ‘Originally thought of a man at the centre’

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Turning director with Keerthy-led Raghu Thatha, The Family Man writer Suman says he flipped the narrative to explore more layers from a woman’s gaze

Suman Kumar: ‘Originally thought of a man at the centre’

Raghu Thatha

Listen to this article
Suman Kumar: ‘Originally thought of a man at the centre’
x
00:00

Do screenwriters make for better directors? Suman Kumar would be the right person to answer that. The writer made his directorial debut with Keerthy Suresh’s recent release, Raghu Thatha. “If you ask me, screenwriting is harder. Someone has to build it on paper for [the rest] to happen. A director’s job is to keep the vision uniform; it is a lot of people-managing. The writer may write a scene with pasta, and at your location, there is only idli sambar,” he laughs.


Suman Kumar
Suman Kumar



Kumar, who has written the past two seasons of The Family Man, picked a Tamil feature to turn director. The decision was “sentimental”. “It is my mother tongue,” he explains. The language element goes deeper than that; through its protagonist, Raghu Thatha explores the imposition of Hindi language in society. 


“The story came from my friend. His grandfather would make fun of his father about how he had to write a Hindi exam to get an increment. Originally, we thought of a man at the centre, but then we wanted to flip the narrative. A woman being placed [at the centre] allows you to explore more layers. I didn’t set out to make a woman-centric film; I just wanted to make a good, funny movie. Women experience so much imposition—from what they should wear to who they should be with. It gives a great opportunity to explore things.”

He has now joined Raj-DK as a director for The Family Man 3. “What motivates me to do different things is that I love telling stories. I am relentless, though the past month has been chaotic, between The Family Man 3’s shoot and the film’s release.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Entertainment News Update Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK