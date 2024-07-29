Prabhas brings back his vintage energetic charm in the first glimpse of The Raja Saab. The upcoming film directed by Maruthi is touted to be a horror romantic comedy

Prabhas in Raja Saabhe film is directed by Maruthi Dasari, mostly known as just Maruthi, whose credits include horror-comedy 'Prema Katha Chitram' (2013), romantic comedy 'Mahanubhavudu' (2017) and comedy-drama 'Prati Roju Pandage' (2019). It is being produced under the People Media Factory banner with T.G. Vishwa Prasad ('Karthikeya 2', 'Dhamaka') as producer and Vivek Kuchibotla ('Bro) as co-producer. The cinematography is by Karthik Palani ('Varisu'), Thaman S. ('Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo') is the composer and the VFX is led by Kamal Kannan ('Magadheera', the 'Baahubali' films). 'The Raja Saab' will be released in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Listen to this article Prabhas's horror romantic comedy 'Raja Saab' to release on 10 April 2025; watch first glimpse x 00:00

Following the monumental success at the box office, Prabhas, famously known as the Rebel Star, is all set to win the audience once again with the much-anticipated PAN India film, ‘The Raja Saab’ The makers unveiled a thrilling first glimpse of the film, with Prabhas looking dashing and bringing back his vintage energetic charm.

The glimpse also revealed that ‘The Raja Saab’ is slated for a grand theatrical release on 10th April 2025, promising a proper feast for fans. The Fan India glimpse opens with Prabhas making a dashing entry on a motorbike to an aesthetic vintage location. He then steps down from his bike, holding a bouquet of sunflowers and admiring himself in the bike mirror before putting the flowers on himself. The BGM perfectly synchronizes with the scene, making it spectacular to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Currently, 40% of the film's shoot is completed, and another massive schedule is set to commence from August 2. The film features music by composer SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography, guaranteeing whistle-worthy moments on the big screen. 'Baahubali' fame Kamalakannan R.C. is in charge of the VFX, ensuring a visual spectacle is delivered on the big screen.

Prabhas was last seen on the big screen in the recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani and several other interesting star cameos. The film was a massive hit at the box office collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.