Tight security in place for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Vignesh Shivan

Arrangements for the wedding of director Vignesh Shivan with actress Nayanthara are on in full swing, even as invitations to a select set of guests have been sent out.

The wedding of the celebrity couple, who have been dating each other for some time now, is to take place on June 9 at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram.

Sources close to the couple say that the wedding is to take place in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry and that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security.

