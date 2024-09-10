Tovino Thomas is currently gearing for his 50th film release with 'ARM'. Ahead of the film's release, he spoke to mid-day.com about not having any plans for the future

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is all set to gear up for his 50th film release this Onam. The festive season will see him in not one but three distinct roles in the Malayalam film ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). The film, he says was not his 50th shoot but took time for release due to immense post-production work. An ambitious period drama, ARM starts in the 17th century in Northern Kerala and takes us to the 1990s tracing the life of one family. Helmed by debutant Jithiin Laal, Tovino tells mid-day.com in an interview that the film is a dream carried by the director and writer Sujith Nambiar since 2016. He hopped on this dream boat in 2017.

Tovino on taking responsibility for his success and failure

ARM is now ready to hit the theatres on September 12, 2024. Talking to us he reflected on his 50 film career which took him a little over a decade to achieve. An outsider in the industry, Tovino began his career with small roles until his work started getting noticed with films like 'Koothara', 'Godha', 'Guppy' among others. The actor who is among the prominent male lead actors in Malayalam cinema never shies away from being part of experimental films whether it is the stylish action film 'Thallumaala' or his superhero act with 'Minnal Murali', the actor has embraced all and every role he believes in. In the process, he has had his fair share of ups and downs.

"I've done movies that made a mark. I've done movies that flopped. But I think it's all part of this career. I don't regret doing anything. Whatever I did, I take responsibility for it, for the success or failure. I take the responsibility and move on. I try and improve myself. I know I have so much scope to improve and I'm ready to work for it,” he says.

Tovino has no qualms about playing a supporting role in films dominated by his contemporaries despite his star status.

“I always believe I'm living my dream. It was my dream to act in movies. I started my career with very small characters. I have done supporting roles, villain roles, and comic roles. I started doing lead roles and I still went back and did supporting roles and villain roles. I love switching from lead roles to supporting roles or villain roles."

Tovino on his 50th release:

ARM will mark Tovino's half-century in the movies. "This was not the 50th movie I shot. The movies which I shot after this got released, because we took so much time for the post production. My 50 movies include my guest appearances also. So it's not that I've done 50 movies as a lead actor. But still, when you count it, 50 is a half-century. It's good to know that I've done these films and I'm living my dream. And whatever I get, I consider it as a bonus. Because I already achieved my dream and now I'm living it. I'm looking forward to the future. I don't have any plans, but I think just because I don't have any plans, I have immense possibilities."