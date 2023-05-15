The movie is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K PadmaKumar and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. This is the 2nd back to back blockbuster from Kavya Film Company after Malikappuram

Tovino Thomas in a still from 2018

Listen to this article Tovino Thomas-starrer '2018' smashes all time box office records of Malayalam cinema x 00:00

'2018 Everyone Is A Hero' is continuing a dreamy blockbuster run in theatres across the world. Mollywood industry is wowed by the response the movie is getting from all released centres. The movie has bagged around 5.18 Crore on its 9th day from Kerala alone which is all time record in Mollywood history. World wide collection is reported to be 80cr plus in the first 9 days and is moving towards 100cr club. This is for the first time in Mollywood history that a movie is getting this much of acceptance from the release day itself and the response is giving a new face to Malayalam film industry across states and countries. The movie is getting standing ovation in theatres and the audience say this is 'The real Kerala' story.

The biggest budget movie from Mollywood released on May 5 is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and has a very prominent star cast with Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi and others in lead roles. Director Jude has succeeded much is recreating Kerala floods and giving those wow moments to the audience. The art department deserve a big appreciation and salute to the production team who stood with the director for making this happen.

Talking about the challenges of shooting the film, Tovino Thomas told mid-day.com, "Jude's plan was to make a huge water tank in a 12 acres land . All the houses, our art director made were kept in the water. It was a huge tank and for 40-45 days I was emerged in water till my chest. We had night shoots as well with water, rain, and propellers at 2-3 in the night. I had fever and cold. After a point, our immunity gets effected after one week of rain and being submerged in water. I got an ear infection and I met an ENT specialist. I said I have severe pain in the ear and cannot sleep. He checked and said now it is fine and that it has not gotten worse. He told me to do an antibiotic course and take painkillers for 2 days if I want to sleep and make sure that no water goes inside for a few days. I said from tomorrow our underwater shoot is starting and cannot say no to that. I took the painkillers, did the shoot and did the antibiotic course . When I look back, I do not have the severe ear pain but now I have a very successful movie".

