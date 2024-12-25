Tamil actress Trisha is in a state of shock. Christmas morning began on a tragic note for the actress who lost her pet dog Zorro whom she considered a son

Trisha

Listen to this article Trisha Krishnan's pet dog Zorro passes away on Christmas morning: 'My life has zero meaning henceforth' x 00:00

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan woke up to a tragic news on Christmas morning. Her pet dog Zorro whom she considers her son passed away on Wednesday morning. The actress took to her social media handle to share the sad news with her followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My son Zorro passed away early this Christmas morning," Trisha wrote in her note. "For those who know me well know that my life has zero meaning henceforth. My family and I are heartbroken and in a state of shock. Will be taking some time off work and will be off the radar," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In another post, Trisha shared pictures of Zorro. She also shared a picture of Zorro's grave that has been adorned with flower garlands and a lamp. Zorro was 12 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha's work front

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in the film Leo which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. She had a special appearance in the film 'The Greatest of All Time' starring Thalapthy Vijay in the lead role. Meanwhile, actress Trisha will be next seen in the film 'Identity' which is set to release in the theatres in January 2025. Makers have already revealed the teaser of the film.

It stars actor Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The visually captivating teaser of the film, rich with suspenseful dialogues and scenes, hints at a story centred on investigation. 'Identity' marks the first collaboration between Trisha and Tovino. Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi plays another pivotal role, with Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Vishak Nair also featuring in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on January 2.

On the other hand, the actress will be reuniting with Suriya for Suriya45. The film helmed by RJ Balaji will mark the collaboration of Trisha and Suriya after nearly 20 years.

They were last seen together in the 2005 film Aaru. It was written and directed by Haru. The film's production banner, Dream Warrior Pictures, shared the onboard poster of the actress on Instagram.