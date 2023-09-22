Trisha reacts to reports of getting married to a Malayalam film producer

It was rumoured that actress Trisha was to get married to a Malayalam film producer. However, the actress has dismissed the reports

Actress Trisha has recently been in the news for her rumoured wedding to a Malayalam film producer. The actress recently bounced back on the professional front with two back-to-back hits with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The actress ha now reacted to the rumours of her wedding.

According to reports, Trisha is in a relationship with a Malayalam film producer and has plans to tie the knot. However, the actress has rubbished the rumours saying that there is no truth to it.

On Thursday, Trisha reacted to marriage rumours. On X (formerly Twitter), Trisha wrote, "Dear “you know who you are and your team. Keep calm and stop rumouring cheers!"

However, in a recent interview, Trisha opened up about her marriage plans and shared that she had not thought about it as of now. She expressed her desire not to rush into marriage, emphasizing that she did not want to marry out of a sense of responsibility only to later go through a divorce. She mentioned that she knew many people, including friends, who claimed to be happily married but are now considering divorce.

On the work front, Trisha has a lot of films on her schedule. She will next be seen in the Tamil-language action thriller 'Leo', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio brand, with Jagadish Palanisamy serving as co-producer. Vijay and Trisha play key roles in the film, with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin appearing in supporting roles. The film started shooting earlier this year. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram', headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan.

'Leo' is set to be released in conventional and IMAX theatres globally on October 19th. The actress has recently won ‘Popular Choice Best Actress’ award at SIIMA 2023 for her role in PS-2.