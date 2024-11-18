Uma Dasgupta, who immortalized the role of Durga in Satyajit Ray's iconic film 'Pather Panchali', died at a private hospital on Monday, family sources said.

Bengali actress and Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' star Uma Dasgupta passed away after suffering from a prolonged illness. The actress was suffering from cancer and was hospitalized just a few days back. The actress, who immortalized the role of Durga in Satyajit Ray's iconic film 'Pather Panchali', died at a private hospital on Monday, family sources said.

Kunal Ghosh shares note about Uma’s death

Trinamool Congress Leader (TMC) MP and author Kunal Ghosh shared a note confirming Uma’s demise. In his note, he wrote in Bengali, “Durga from 'Pather Panchali' is now really gone.”

Chiranjit confirms Uma’s death

The death of the actress was also confirmed by actor Chiranjit Chakraborty, as per Times Now. The news portal shared that Chakraborty received the heart-wrenching news from Uma Dasgupta’s daughter. Reportedly, Uma never worked in mainstream cinema after delivering an iconic performance in Satyajit Ray’s directorial 'Pather Panchali'.

About Uma Dasgupta

The 84-year-old actor, who had been suffering from cancer for a long time, is survived by her daughter, they said. Having been cast in the role of Durga in 'Pather Panchali', adapted from the eponymous novel by writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, at the age of 14, Dasgupta won the hearts of audiences worldwide for her portrayal of the character, immortalizing scenes like being drenched in the rain and picking up mangoes in an orchard after a nor'wester with her little brother, Apu.

Dasgupta was noticed by Satyajit Ray during her stage performance as a child artist in a school function, and the director got in touch with her school and family. Despite the worldwide acclaim and applause for her role in 'Pather Panchali', she retreated into her private space and was never seen in any other film later on. She was a teacher by profession.

It was just last year when American filmmaker Martin Scorsese talked about watching the dubbed version of 'Pather Panchali'. Recounting his experience, the director told PTI, “So from that point on, cinema opened to me many different worlds. I wonder what it would be like to be a colonized person and a wide part of a colonized world that you live in."

(Inputs from PTI)