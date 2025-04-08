Allu Arjun officially announced his next with filmmaker Atlee. After three back-to-back blockbusters, Allu is now gearing up for a world class sci-fi thriller

Allu Arjun and Atlee

Listen to this article 'Unbelievable story': Hollywood VFX artists react to Allu Arjun x Atlee film vision x 00:00

On his 43rd birthday, Allu Arjun treated fans with the official announcement of his next with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. This will be Allu's first non-Pushpa film since 2019. The film has been tentatively titled 'AA 22 X A6' indicating Allu Arjun's 22nd film and Atlee's 6th project. The project will be directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures.

AA22 X A6

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures took to its Instagram account to put an end to many rumours about the actor's next film. The announcement video sees Allu Arjun and Atlee arrive in Los Angeles to meet with Hollywood technicians. They visit VFX studios there and interact with Hollywood technicians who express excitement for the film.

Among the technicians whom the duo met are Jos Fernandez, CEO and Art Director of Ironhead Studio—known for his work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Age of Ultron—and James Madigan, a VFX Supervisor who has worked on films like GI Joe: Retaliation and Iron Man 2. Several other top Hollywood technicians are also seen collaborating on the project.

"Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event," read the announcement text, along with a video of Allu Arjun and Atlee meeting Sun Pictures head Kalanithi Maran. The video also showed the duo flying to top VFX studios in the United States, hinting at the scale of the film.

Atlee expresses excitement for the film

Atlee expressed his excitement and said, "This is the film I’ve always dreamed of making. It’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in. To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences everywhere."

About Allu Arjun lately

The actor has had a big year, with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule creating history at the box office. Released in December last year, the movie went on to break several records.

Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama features Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The actor, who is best known for hits including Arya, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, and the Pushpa series, has never missed a chance to win fans across the country. The actor has also received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.