Telugu superstar Allu Arjun turned 43 today. The Pushpa 2 star had a quiet celebration at home around midnight with his wife and kids

Allu Arjun with his family

Listen to this article In Pic: Allu Arjun turns 43, celebrates with wife and kids x 00:00

Actor Allu Arjun turns 43 today. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of India especially after the blockbuster success of Pushpa. Despite his superstardom, the actor had a quiet birthday celebration at his Hyderabad home surrounded by his wife and their two kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun turns 43

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the cosy and intimidate celebration they had at home. In the picture she shared, Allu Arjun is seen cutting a cake, while Sneha, their daughter Arha, and their son Ayaan stand beside him. All four are seen dressed in comfortable casual wear.

Sneha has never missed a chance to share glimpses of her family with fans on social media.

Allu Arjun's work front

The actor has had a big year, with his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' creating history at the box office. Released in December last year, the movie went on to break several records. It became the fastest and the only Indian film to enter the 800 cr club in the domestic box office. Not only did it inaugurate the over Rs 800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the Rs 1800 crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The actor, who is best known for hits including Arya, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, and the Pushpa series, has never missed a chance to win fans across the country. The actor has also received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

He will next start shooting for Jawan director Atlee's film. It will be mounted on a large scale. After that he will work on Trivikram Srinivas's mythological drama. It is only after wrapping these two projects will he jump into Sukumar's Pushpa 3. The much anticipated third installment of Pushpa will be released in theatres in 2028.