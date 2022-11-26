×
Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes, says A Sreekar Prasad

Updated on: 26 November,2022 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
If the climax is not good then the film seems incomplete. Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes, one at the interval and another one at the end, renowned film editor A. Sreekar Prasad said at IFFI

Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes, says A Sreekar Prasad

Pic Courtesy: IFFI Official Instagram Account


If the climax is not good then the film seems incomplete. Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes, one at the interval and another one at the end, renowned film editor A. Sreekar Prasad said while speaking at a Masterclass on the topic 'To Cut or Not to Cut' held on Friday in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underway in Goa. "Climax is the culmination of the story and plays a great part. If the climax is not good then the whole film is incomplete. Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes, one at the interval and another one at the end. An interval high is required and sometimes it is so high that the first half is considered better than the second half. Climax is the last scene so that is what audiences take back with them," Sreekar Prasad said.


Prasad, while elaborating on editing styles for OTT, said it depends on whether it is a film or series. "Series has a difference in its writing style. Pattern of writing is in a way that every episode is a cliff hanger and we need to be ready with several intervals or climaxes.," he said. He said that filmmakers need to know the audiences well and especially young filmmakers. "Knowing the target audience well helps in ensuring the film's success. In most of the films, the high one gets is at the end when it becomes a success and is liked by the audience," he said.



Prasad said that every experience leads to another experience. "It teaches you what to do and what not to do. It should be a learning experience every time. It is very easy to give up but it is more challenging to work towards the goal and achieve it," he said.


