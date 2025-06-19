With Keerthy Suresh and Suhas in key roles, Uppu Kappurambu is a fictional tale of grave scarcity explores women in power, village politics, and the chaos of tradition through humour and heart

Uppu Kappurumba starring Keerthy Suresh and Suhas pic/X

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, has unveiled the trailer of its second Telugu Original Movie, Uppu Kappurambu — a sharp and daring satire set in a fictional South Indian village where the dead are piling up and the burial plots are running out. With its unique premise and bold storytelling, the film promises wit, absurdity, and a fresh take on rural chaos. Streaming July 4 on Prime Video.

Meet the minds behind Uppu Kappurambu

Produced by Radhika Lavu, under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, and directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi,, and written by Vasanth Maringanti, the upcoming film, boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Suhas and National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, who is joined by Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari in key roles. Uppu Kappurambu is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 4th, and will be available to stream in Telugu with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and subtitles in 12 languages, including English.

Where death waits... for a plot

Set in the early 1990s, unfolds in Chitti Jayapuram, a seemingly quiet village with a very bizarre crisis: it’s run Uppu Kappurambu out of space to bury the dead. As the newly appointed, idealistic village head Apoorva (Keerthy Suresh) takes charge, she faces ridicule from locals who are uncomfortable with a woman in power.

Determined to fix things, she turns to Chinna (Suhas), the quirky graveyard caretaker whose own motives spark unintended chaos. From a hilarious lucky draw to book graveyard slots to escalating village drama, the trailer presents a rollercoaster of wit, humour, and emotion — offering a sneak peek into a world where social satire meets unexpected warmth and delightful disorder.

"This film truly hits home" – Keerthy Suresh

“What drew me to Uppu Kappurambu was its unique blend of satire and heart,” expresses Keerthy Suresh. Sharing insights about her character, she added, “Apoorva is a refreshingly different character. She’s idealistic, determined, and a little out of her depth. It was an absolute joy to bring her character to life, especially in a world so rooted in our rural culture. The film uses humour and local flavour to spotlight something serious, and that’s what makes it hit home. That’s also what moved me, and now, I can’t wait for audiences to experience this world on Prime Video.”

“Playing Chinna was unlike anything I’ve done before,” shares Suhas. “He’s a simple guy caught in a very odd and layered situation. The trailer beautifully captures the tone of the film. It’s quirky, emotional, and full of surprises. What I love about Uppu Kappurambu the most is that it never tries to be preachy. The trailer is just a peek, there’s a lot more madness and emotion waiting to be discovered, and I’m really excited for audiences around the world to witness it on Prime Video.”