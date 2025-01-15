Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's song Dabidi Dibidi was termed vulgar and crass by netizens for its choreography. Now, the actress has defended the song

Actress Urvashi Rautela made news for her song 'Dabidi Dibidi' in which she featured alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya. The song from the film Daaku Maharaj was criticised for its choreography. After much criticism, the actress has now opened up about the same and defended the song.

'Dabidi Dibidi', which is from the film “Daaku Maharaaj”, faced backlash on social media courtesy the age gap between 30-year-old Urvashi and Nandumuri, 64. The song was also criticised for its inappropriate choreography, which was termed as “vulgar” by many.

Urvashi Rautela reacts to Dabidi Dibidi criticism

“Success inevitably invites scrutiny, and I understand that discussions and varied opinions are part of the journey. Regarding the dance with Nandamuri garu, I respect the diversity of perspectives that come with any performance. Working with a legend like him was an absolute honor, and the experience was one of collaboration, mutual respect, and passion for the craft,” Urvashi Rautela told IANS.

“The dance with Nandamuri sir was not just a performance for me; it was a celebration of art, hard work, and respect for the craft. Working with him was a dream come true, and every step, every gesture was about creating something beautiful together.”

She said that she values every piece of feedback.

“But the most important thing for me is the love I receive from my fans and the genuine connection we share. Art is a reflection of our emotions, and no matter the criticism, my purpose will always be to touch hearts, inspire, and stay true to who I am, always striving for the best in everything I do.

Urvashi on Daaku Maharaaj entering 100 cr club

Talking about reaching the Rs 100 crore club at such a fast pace, she said: “I feel blessed to create History as the First Outsider Actress of 2025 to Deliver a Rs 100 Crore Blockbuster and be in the Rs 100 cr club at such a fast pace.

“I am truly humbled and overwhelmed by the response to this film. Delivering a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster at such a fast pace is a dream come true, and I owe this success to my incredible fans, the visionary team behind the film, and the love and faith of the audience.”

She said that as an outsider in the industry, this milestone means so much more; it's a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and believing in oneself.”

“This achievement isn’t just mine it’s for everyone who dares to dream big and break barriers. Here’s to more meaningful cinema, unforgettable stories, and making history together! It’s gratifying when a film performs well and resonates with audiences that’s always a bonus.”

(with inputs from IANS)