Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai wedding reception: Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Shobana, Balakrishna attend

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai's wedding reception

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev got married on July 3 in Chennai. Their pre-wedding celebrations began with a sangeet and mehendi on June 30 and concluded with a wedding reception attended by several prominent political leaders and celebrities.

Check out who attended Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai's wedding reception

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, attended the wedding reception and took photos with the newlyweds.

Other guests included celebrities like AR Rahman, Atlee, Balakrishna, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Kichcha Sudeep, Mani Ratnam, Ramya Krishnan, Shobana, and Siddharth.

Did you know? Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai invited PM Modi

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended invitation for her wedding with gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. The couple tiws the knot on July 2 in Thailand, according to a 123 Telugu report. The couple visited the Prime Minister together and extended the invitation. They also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to invite her for the wedding.

The couple has also personally invited celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Gopichand Malineni, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Kichcha Sudeep and Anupam Kher.

For her meet with PM Modi, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wore a blue and green saree. She took to X and shared a series of photos with PM Modi as well as Nicholai, her father Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Sharing the photos on Saturday, she tweeted, “What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception... thank you for being so warm and welcoming... spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule... truly an honour sir... thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen... @realradikaa.”

Varalaxmi and Nicholai also posed with Nirmala Sitharaman and the actor shared the photos on X. She wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to have met our finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman ma'am.. it was absolutely delightful to have conversed with you on various subjects especially art with my fiancé... thank you ma'am for your time we know how precious it is... so happy to have invited you for our reception...”