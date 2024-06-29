Varalaxmi Sarathkumar extends invitation to PM Narendra Modi for her wedding with Nicholai, shares pics

Actress

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with PM Modi

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended invitation for her wedding with gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. The couple will be tying the knot on July 2 in Thailand, according to a 123 Telugu report. The couple visited the Prime Minister together and extended the invitation. They also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to invite her for the wedding. The couple has also personally invited celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Gopichand Malineni, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Kichcha Sudeep and Anupam Kher.

For her meet with PM Modi, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wore a blue and green saree. She took to X and shared a series of photos with PM Modi as well as Nicholai, her father Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Sharing the photos on Saturday, she tweeted, “What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception... thank you for being so warm and welcoming... spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule... truly an honour sir... thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen... @realradikaa.”

Varalaxmi and Nicholai also posed with Nirmala Sitharaman and the actor shared the photos on X. She wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to have met our finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman ma'am.. it was absolutely delightful to have conversed with you on various subjects especially art with my fiancé... thank you ma'am for your time we know how precious it is... so happy to have invited you for our reception...”

Varalaxmi was last seen on screen in the hit Telugu film 'HanuMan' that starred Teja Sajja and was directed by Prasanth Varma. She got engaged to Mumbai-based Nicholai Sachdev in March.

Talking about Nicholai to Galatta recently, she said, “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed.”