Veteran actor Sarath Babu critical with multi-organ damage

Updated on: 23 April,2023 06:01 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
Veteran actor Sarath Babu has been hospitalised in Hyderabad and his condition is stated to be critical

Veteran actor Sarath Babu has been hospitalised in Hyderabad and his condition is stated to be critical. The 71-year-old is on a ventilator at AIG Hospitals. The actor, who was not keeping well for some time, was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG.


The actor is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Sarath Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. He has been hospitalised for the second time in recent weeks. He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Chennai.



Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu wanted to be a police officer but could not realise his dream because of an eyesight problem. His father wanted him to join his business but with the support of his mother, he entered the film industry and established himself as an actor.

