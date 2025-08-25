Veteran Kannada actor and art director Dinesh Mangaluru passed away at his home in Mangaluru at the age of 55 after a prolonged illness. Starting his career as an art director, he later became a noted character artist with memorable roles

Dinesh Mangaluru, a veteran Kannada actor and art director, died on Monday at his home here following a protracted illness, according to family sources. He was 55.

All about Dinesh

Dinesh, a Mangaluru native, began his film career as an art director, working on several noteworthy Kannada films before successfully transitioning to acting.

He had been sick for some time and was receiving treatment when his health worsened, according to family members. Dinesh began his career as an art director, where he was known for his precise craftsmanship. He eventually became a talented character artist.

Dinesh is survived by his wife and two kids. Arrangements have been made to transport his body to Bengaluru, where the final rites would be performed at Laggere on Tuesday evening. The news of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the film industry.

His debut role as Sitaram Shetty in Aa Dinagalu was followed by memorable performances such as the Bombay Don in KGF, which solidified his stardom. He has appeared in numerous films throughout the years, including Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Ricky, Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and Slum Bala. His ability to provide depth and realism to supporting roles elevated him to the ranks of Kannada cinema's most in-demand performers.

Dinesh shifted to Kodachadri in his last days

Dinesh had recently arrived in Kodachadri, where he ran a small farm. Despite his sickness, he remained connected to the industry and community, leaving behind a legacy that many cherish.

The Kannada film fraternity and his admirers were shocked to learn of his demise. Colleagues and admirers described him as a diligent professional, a humble human being, and a talent who seamlessly transitioned between the realms of art direction and acting.

Earlier, the Kannada actor Santosh Balaraj died at the age of 34. He was recognised for his roles in movies such as Kariya 2 and Ganapa. He had apparently been treated for jaundice for a few weeks, but his condition deteriorated in recent days, resulting in his death.

According to sources, Santosh Balaraj died in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Bengaluru about 10 a.m. His unexpected demise has shocked admirers, as he was regarded as a budding star in the Kannada cinema industry.