At the age of 77, Malayalam actor Mammukoya passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode.

In his long career, Mammukoya donned the grease paint in over 450 Malayalam films and has won two state awards

Listen to this article Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 77 in Kozhikode x 00:00

Malayalam actor Mammukoya passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. He breathed his last around 1.10 pm, according to the hospital authorities where he was being treated.



The 76-year-old actor collapsed while taking part in a function connected with a football tournament in Malappuram district on Monday night and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Earlier in the day, the doctors had informed his family members that the condition of the veteran actor is getting worse and his life was sustained on the ventilator.

Members of the Malayalam film fraternity mourned the death of the actor. Actor Dileep shared a photo of Mamukkoya and wrote, "With a big smile, you loved me like a friend and brother. You will remain the sultan of laughter."

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "Mamukkoya, with his lively and novel on-screen performances, has enthralled film lovers across Kerala for decades. His sudden demise is a big loss to the industry, the world of art and the state’s public sphere. Joining the grief of family, friends, and the film world."

Mamukkoya, with his lively and novel on-screen performances, has enthralled film lovers across Kerala for decades. His sudden demise is a big loss to the industry, the world of art and the state’s public sphere. Joining the grief of family, friends, and the film world. pic.twitter.com/nKIzWU6evw — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 26, 2023

Mamukkoya, with his lively and novel on-screen performances, has enthralled film lovers across Kerala for decades. His sudden demise is a big loss to the industry, the world of art and the state’s public sphere. Joining the grief of family, friends, and the film world.



Mammukoya worked in a timber mill at Kozhikode and started his acting career in the theatre in 1979. In his long career, he donned the grease paint in over 450 Malayalam films and has won two state awards.

After his stint in theatre, Mamukkoya made his silver screen debut with 1979 film Anyarude Bhoomi. He has acted in films including Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Sandesham, Nadodikattu, Vadakkunokkiyantram, Chakoram, Ramji Rao Speaking, Innathe Chintha Visheyam and Perumazhakkalam among others, proving he can play both comedic and character roles with ease. He even won a Kerala State Award in 2004 and 2008.

Also Read: Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

The highlight of his acting career was his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which sent people reeling in laughter, the moment he opened his mouth.