Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh passes away

Updated on: 19 December,2024 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh who has played character roles in several films down South left for heavenly abode on Thursday

Meena Ganesh

Malayalam film actress Meena Ganesh who is known largely for portraying quirky roles has passed away. She was 81. Reportedly, she died on Thursday in Kerala's Palakkad district. She was reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital. 


Reports claim that Ganesh had suffered a stroke following which she was hospitalised and undergoing necessary treatment. Her last rites will reportedly take place in Shoranur on Thursday evening.


About Meena Ganesh: 


Ganesh began her career as a theatre artist at the age of 19. She made her film debut in the year 1976 with the film 'Mani Muzhakkam' directed by PA Backer. She is well known for films like Kalabhavan Mani starrer 'Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum', 'Karumadikuttan' and 'Nandanam'. The senior actor started her career as a theatre artist at the age of 19 and acted in nearly 105 films. She is the wife of popular theatre artist and film actor late AN Ganesh.

She has over 100 films to her credit, most of which she was seen playing a supporting role. These include ‘Mandanmar Londanil’, ‘Utsava Melam’, ‘Golanthara Vartha’, ‘Sakshal Sreeman Chathunni’, ‘Kalyana Sougandhikam’, ‘Siamese Irattakal’, ‘Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam’, and ‘My Dear Karady’, to name a few.

Throughout her career, she worked with several acclaimed actors in the Kerala film industry. These included Kalabhavan Mani, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dileep, Mohanlal and Mammootty. 'The Reporter’ and ‘Doctor Innocentanu’ were among her last memorable films. She was last seen in the big screen in 2016 in the film 'Pathirakkattu’. Besides films, she was also seen in a few TV serials. These include ‘Ramayanam’, ‘Mangalyam’, ‘Kalyanaveeran’ and ‘Minnukettu’.

Meena Ganesh is survived by her two children, a son named Manoj Ganesh, and a daughter named Sangeetha.

 

