Veteran Marathi actor Bal Karve, known for Chimanrao Gundyabhau, passes away at 95

Updated on: 28 August,2025 05:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Bal Karve became a beloved figure in Maharashtrian households. Initially trained as a civil engineer, he worked with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for 32 years while also pursuing theatre

Veteran Marathi actor Bal Karve, known for Chimanrao Gundyabhau, passes away at 95

Bal Karve

Bal Karve, a veteran performer in the Marathi entertainment business, died on Thursday morning (August 28) of old age. He was 95 years old. Bal Karve passed away at his home in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Bal Karve just celebrated his 95th birthday. His daughter, Swati Karve, confirmed his death in a social media post.

Bal Karve, a veteran actor, has appeared in a variety of plays and serials. However, he died around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. His demise has created a significant vacuum in the realm of Marathi theatre and serials.



Who was Bal Karve


Bal Karve played the character 'Gundyabhau' in the once-popular Marathi serial 'Chimanrao'. This role catapulted him to fame. This serial aired in 1979. Bal Karve himself stated in an interview that people began referring to him as 'Gundyabhau' following the serial. The role of 'Gundyabhau' has lingered in the hearts of the audience even now.

His work in the Marathi Industry

Meanwhile, Vijaya Mehta and Vijaya Joglekar-Dhumale led Bal Karve into the theatre. He appeared in numerous popular plays, including 'Rathchakra', 'Tandul Bhakta Bhakta', 'Manomani', 'Ai Retire Hote', and 'Kusum Manohar Lele'. He grabbed the hearts of the audience by playing 'Gundyabhau' in the TV serial 'Chimanrao'. This part was originally meant for Sharad Talwalkar, but Bal Karve took it and made it eternal.

Bal Karve's full name was Balkrishna Karve, but the appellation 'Bal' became popular. After earning his civil engineering degree at Pune, he worked as an engineer for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for 32 years. While working in Vile Parle, he met Sumant Varangaonkar. Together, they founded 'Kilbil Balrangmanch' and created children's plays.

This is a developing story.

