Updated on: 10 October,2024 09:46 AM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The movie has already built a lot of hype due to the collaboration of Big B and Rajinikanth. So, how is Vettaiyan shaping up? It’s expected to have a strong opening, but how are viewers reacting? Let's find out!

Rajinikanth’s first solo film since the huge success of Jailer has fans and critics excited. He’s joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in this action-packed movie. 'Vettaiyan', written and directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, has already built a lot of hype due to the collaboration. So, how is Vettaiyan shaping up? It’s expected to have a strong opening, but how are viewers reacting? Let's find out!


Take a look at Vettaiyan's X Review:



What 'Vettaiyan'’s trailer is All About

'Vettaiyan' is set to be the biggest film of the year, with Amitabh Bachchan portraying a judge while Rajinikanth returns to action in the role of a cop. The trailer in itself was enough to give you goosebumps, as it features an intense war of words between the two superstars of the industry.

The trailer showcases the main plot of the film, which revolves around delivering justice to a rape victim. The clip opens with people demanding justice, and an officer sets a deadline of one week. That’s when Thalaiva makes his grand and powerful entry, saying, “I don’t need one week; I’ll get the culprit in three days.” Later, the trailer introduces us to Big B in the role of a judge. This film, packed with drama, intense scenes, and larger-than-life action, is sure to impress fans, and the trailer is proof of that.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans started sharing their reactions in the comment section. One wrote, “Only one super one always Thalaivar Rajinikanth da." "Heroes may come and go, but RAJINI remains the permanent number one," another one wrote. A third user commented, "Two legends"

All About 'Vettaiyan'

'Vettaiyan', which marks Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer. Rajinikanth was spotted filming in various locations such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

