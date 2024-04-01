Vijay Deverakonda: I don't work with debutants now

Vijay Deverakonda recently said that he will not work with debutant filmmakers although he raised to fame with 'Arjun Reddy' that was directed by debutant Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Actor Vijay Deverakonda who primarily works in Telugu cinema has achieved pan-India fame with his body of work. The actor rose to fame with 'Arjun Reddy' directed by debutant Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, now the actor is of the opinion that he would not work with newcomer filmmakers.

In a recent interview, Vijay said that he wants the filmmakers to have made at least one film before they work with him. "I don't work with debutants now. They need to be at least one film old," he said in an interview with India Glitz.

When asked for a reason behind this decision, Deverakonda said, "Because it is a huge challenge to take up when you come directly to the set. It is a lot of pressure to handle budget, and scale. All of us get better with every film, your first film just gets you into the groove. It's like having that practice match. It is like warming up. I need them warm and ready for me. Because when I come, I come all out and I need them to be fully ready to be able to they are one film old and I like their work, I am game to work with them."

Vijay awaits the release of his film 'Family Star'. Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' is supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay will next be seen in a film tentatively titled 'VD 12'. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.