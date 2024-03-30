Vijay Deverakonda, during an interaction with a reporter in Tamil Nadu, said that he wants to get married but as of now he is busy cherishing his bachelor life.

Vijay Deverakonda Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vijay Deverakonda says he wants a 'love marriage' amid rumours of dating Rashmika Mandanna: 'My parents must like that girl' x 00:00

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, recently got candid about his marriage plans. Vjay, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Family Star’ alongside Mrunal Thakur was asked if he had any plans to tie the knot soon. Vijay, during an interaction with a reporter in Tamil Nadu, said that he wants to get married but as of now is busy cherishing his bachelor life. Vijay said, “I also want to get married and become a father." He further confirmed having a love marriage and added, "My parents must like that girl."

Vijay was rumoured to be engaged to actress Rashmika Mandanna earlier this year. The two have been allegedly dating for a while now. However, a source informed IANS that the engagement reports were false. Vijay and Rashmika have starred together in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam' and ‘Dear Comrade'.

Vijay awaits the release of his film 'Family Star'. Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' is supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay will next be seen in a film tentatively titled 'VD 12'. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in 2022 Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', which tanked at the box office. Produced under Karan Johar's banner, it featured Ananya Panday. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay), and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion. Back then, Vijay was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the funding of the film.

