Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur look ethereal in ethnic at new film launch, take a look

Producer Shyam Prasad Reddy gave the clap, while Govardhan Rao Deverakonda directed the first shot, and popular financier Satti Rangaiah switched on the camera. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the shooting is going to start soon

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur with the whole team at the launch event of their upcoming film. Pic/Internet

It is known that Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram are going to do a film together and this was officially announced a few days ago. While Dil Raju and Sirish are the producers, Vasu Varma is the creative producer of the film. Vijay and Parasuram joining hands once again after blockbuster hits like ‘Geetha Govindam’, and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has raised expectations for the film already. Their second film together was grandly launched in Hyderabad today.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a video from the launch event and captioned it as,” Pooja :) Parasuram - Dil Raju - Mrunal Thakur & your man #VD13.” The video begins with the clips of Hindu deities followed by the shots of rituals performed. With attractive floral decoration and beautiful traditional fits, the whole team was present during the event. While Vijay was seen wearing a green kurta for the occasion, Mrunal graced the event in a beautiful pink colored outfit. The whole team looked enthusiastic about the new beginning. The comment box was full with blessings coming from the fans immediately after the post was shared. Fans wrote words like, “Cant wait Vijay X Mrunal”, “Ohhhmyy can't wait for this to become a hit”, “We can't wait.... very excited....Sita x vijay” and the list goes on. Sri Venkateshwara creations shared the news through their official twitter handle.

Mrunal Thakur, who was introduced to the Telugu audience with the movie ‘Sita Ramam’ and impressed everyone with her performance, is going to act as the heroine opposite Vijay in this movie. Vijay Deverakonda has joined hands with producers Dil Raju and Shirish for the first time through this film. This is Production no 54 of Sri Venkateshwara creations. The production company earlier tweeted about the film saying, “Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with blockbuster combination of Vijay Devarakonda and Parasuram." This #VD13 Will be made under a huge budget. The rest of the details will be announced soon.