Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star' wedding song 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa' promo out

Updated on: 13 March,2024 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Top

The makers of film 'Family Star,' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, have released the promo for the film's second track, 'Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha'

Picture Courtesy/Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter account

The makers of Telugu film 'Family Star,' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, have released the promo for the film's second track, 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa.'


The makers shared on Tuesday shared a promo of the film on their social media platform, X and captioned it: "#FamilyStar second single #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa promo out now. Today at 6:30 PM, we will bring you another classic Telugu wedding song."


Vijay also shared the special promo on his social media account.


According to the promo, the track promises to be a beautiful duet featuring Vijay and Mrunal, set against the backdrop of wedding celebrations, with music provided by Gopi Sundar.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

