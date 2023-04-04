Vijay Deverakonda rides a boat to work in Kerala, see!

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself a new, unique ride to work. Currently, the superstar is in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project

Pic/ Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram


Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself a new, unique ride to work. Currently, the superstar is in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project.


Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of himself relishing the charm of Kerala as he opts for a boat ride to work. This unique ride to work has his comment section buzzing with fans commenting. Posting a video of himself in a Khaki orange shirt, with glasses on, the actor writes "Ride To Work- In Kerala."



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)


Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in 'Khushi' and the other two untitled projects, one being 'VD12' and the other one with 'Geetha Govindam' director.

The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film 'Kushi' has set a release date. On Thursday, the makers of the film announced the release date for the film along with a new poster featuring the lead pair. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay wrote, "#Kushi Sept 1st. With full love,@Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic & your man". In the new poster, Samantha and Vijay are seen holding hands. While Samantha is seen standing in  the balcony of her house holding her pet pooch in one hand, Vijay is seen dressed in a cooperate attire, holding a tiffin bag. 

The film will be clashing in the theatres with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake, which has been co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife actress Jyotika. 

Apart from Samantha and Vijay, the Shiva Nirvana directed film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna. 

'Kushi' was first announced in 2019 and the team began shooting the film in April 2022. In May 2022, the film's title was officially revealed to be Kushi. The first schedule of the film was wraped in Kashmir. 

(With inputs from IANS)

