Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, which was released in November last year in China, has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in five years

Vijay Sethupati in Maharaja

Nithilan Swaminathan's Tamil action thriller Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in China. The film, which was released in November last year in China, has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in five years after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The action-thriller, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, left the Chinese audience in tears as it touched the right chords of the viewers.

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja’s collecting in China

A video of the Chinese audience looking visibly emotional and in tears while watching Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja has made its way to X (formerly Twitter). The tweet suggested that movies centered around father-daughter relationships somehow manage to move the audience in China. The video attached to the note has fans crying and wiping away tears. "Somehow, father-daughter Indian movies do really well in China. Dangal, Secret Superstar, and now Maharaja,” read the text attached to the post.

The Chinese have absolutely loved the 'Maharaja' movie. Vijay Sethupathi is the new global favourite amongst Indian actors surpassing SRK, Amitabh, etc. pic.twitter.com/axQzdJs3CY — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) January 4, 2025

Yu Jing, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, took to her X handle on Sunday and shared the news of Maharaja's box office performance in the foreign country. She shared a poster of the film and captioned it as, "Maharaja has become the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018, reaching ₹91.55 crore. Well done (thumbs up emojis)."

Maharaja has become the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018, reaching Rs 91.55 crore. Well done👍👍 pic.twitter.com/sq9SUY8D5F — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) January 5, 2025

Vijay Sethupathi on Maharaja

Sethupathi's Maharaja became the first Indian film to release in China post the October 2024 accord to normalize ties between the two countries. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, who is receiving a lot of positive responses for his recently released movie Maharaja, shared that his personal experiences as a parent influenced his role in the film.

The actor opened up about his relationship with his children, reports Variety. He said, “I have a son and daughter. I love my daughter so much. If she dominates me, I always love that. I call her ‘amma’ (mother) and my son ‘appa’ (father).” The actor emphasized the importance of open communication with his children, often sharing details about his work and even seeking their input.

He told Variety, “I keep talking to them, and whenever I go to shoot, if I have any interesting scenes, I talk to them, I share with them.” As per Variety, Sethupathi says he has a keen sense of responsibility for his choice of subject matter and takes his children’s suggestions seriously.