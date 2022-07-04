Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Vikram looks fierce and ferocious in his first look from Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Vikram looks fierce and ferocious in his first look from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'

Updated on: 04 July,2022 03:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Madras Talkies shared his poster and wrote- "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan!"

Vikram looks fierce and ferocious in his first look from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'

Picture Courtesy: PR


'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1' is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The magnum opus with a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is based on Kalki’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s and has remained a sensational success ever since.

The makers have now released the first look of Vikram and he looks fierce and ferocious. Madras Talkies shared his poster and wrote- "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan!"





An adventure ride set in the 10th century, Ponniyin Selvan tracks the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age.

AR Rahman has scored the music for the film. With Ravi Varman handling the cinematography and Thota Tharrani as Production Designer and Sreekar Prasad as Editor, the film is filled with stellar technicians working alongside the veteran director Mani Ratnam.

Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions promise more updates and news on the film in the coming week.

