A day after Malayalam movie actress Vincy Aloshious claimed misbehaviour by a co-star under the influence of drugs, she filed an official complaint with film organizations. It was later revealed that the accused was actor Shine Tom Chacko, who has a history of alleged drug possession. A raid was conducted by the state’s anti-narcotics squad at a hotel where Chacko was staying. However, he jumped off the third-floor window of his room and evaded the police.

As this film-like drama unfolds, Vincy Aloshious has slammed the Kerala Film Chamber for making details of her complaint public.

In an interview with a Malayalam news channel, Vincy was asked about her complaint against Shine Tom Chacko. She went on to inquire how they came to the conclusion that it was Chacko who was the accused. The reporters informed her that the information was made public by members of the chamber.

Calling it a betrayal of her trust, Vincy revealed that the Chamber had promised not to reveal details of her complaint. Vincy said, "I know exactly where the complaint I filed. It went to the Internal Committee of the film, the Producers Association and AMMA. I don't know how it leaked out. Producers Association and AMMA also say that it wasn't from there. I don't know who leaked it, but no matter, you have done a great betrayal of trust."

"I took a stand and moved forward because if a complaint is filed, if that person's name comes out in the media and public domain, it will affect the producers who made the film with that person and the entire team. That is why I asked not to reveal the name of the person when I filed a complaint with the Producer's Association and AMMA. When the name was leaked, I don't know from where, whether they even had the sense that I had, who had been in the film field just for five years," she added

Vincy continued, "When the names come to the public domain, don't they know that there are problems with some others who made the film with this person. This is a bad stance, and I am not going to go behind them further, but this has become very bad, and the privacy of that complainant has been lost.""I have lost trust in film organisations. If I take a stand and go ahead with my privacy, then leaking the complaint I entrusted is a betrayal of trust. When the complaint leaked out, if the person I worked with get negativity, it will affect the production of the film and the technicians he worked with, that is my consideration. It will affect all the films mentioned very badly."