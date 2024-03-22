Yash will next be seen in the film titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'. The film has been written and directed by Geetu Mohandas

Yash on the sets of Toxic

Visuals of Yash from the sets of Geetu Mohandas's 'Toxic' goes viral, check it out

After the popularity of the 'KGF' franchise, lead actor 'Rocking Star' Yash has garnered an immense fan following both locally and globally. His popularity skyrocketed after his portrayal of the iconic character "Rocky Bhai" and indeed this character is adored by every individual to date.

Recently, the internet went into a frenzy as the leaked images from the sets of the highly anticipated movie 'Toxic' directed by Geetu Mohandas, featured the Rocking Star himself in a maroon tee and black sunglass.

The leaked images depicted Yash in his element, sporting a rugged look and engaged in some interesting conversation. The raw energy captured in the leaked stills immediately set social media platforms ablaze with speculation and anticipation.

One fan showed his remarks: "Our Rocking Star is in action! Yash Boss spotted with Geetu Mohandas and #Toxic preparations are on. I'm so excited for the movie"

Another one exclaimed:

"Yash Boss is back to rock our worlds with #Toxic. Expecting nothing but a big hit! 😍😍😍 Soooo exciteddddd 🥰🥰"

While the leaked images provided a glimpse, it's only the wait now to see Rocking Star Yash doing some ruthless action on the silver screen.

KGF Star Yash’s Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, will be co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind creations. The film will be released worldwide on 10th April, 2025.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Geetu Mohandas said,”I’ve always experimented with my style of narratives. Although Liars dice and Moothon were received well internationally, I’ve always craved to find my own audience in my country . This project stemmed from that thought. This film is an amalgamation of two opposite worlds and aesthetics in story telling coming together and I found Yash . Who is one of the most brilliant minds I have come across and I’m excited for our team to begin this magical journey.''