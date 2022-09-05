Watch video! Nikhil Siddhartha: I used to dress and walk like Shah Rukh Khan

Breaking News
05 September,2022
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Nikhil played the lead in 'Karthikeya 2'

Nikhil Siddhartha/Instagram


Nikhil Siddhartha, the lead actor of  'Karthikeya 2' is ecstatic that his film has overtaken big releases and is minting gold at the box office!


Nikhil told mid-day.com, "My mother is very happy, I lost my father few months back. I feel bad that he couldn't watch the movie but I'm sure wherever he is, his blessings are with me. The best compliment I got was when I visited a theatre and a group of ladies said, 'We are indebted to you for making this film' and they had tears in their eyes."




Speaking about his favourite actors, Nikhil said, "I'm a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan sir, I used to dress and walk like him in school, especially after 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' I look up to him and I even like Ranbir Kapoor but SRK has been my love and will always be."

