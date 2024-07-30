Wayanad landslides: While Kerala actors use social media to amplify SOS messages, actors like Kamal Haasan and Vijay has expressed grief

Vijay and Kamal Haasan

Listen to this article Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay express grief after many die in Wayanad landslides, Kerala actors use social media for SOS messages x 00:00

Tragedy struck on Tuesday in Wayanad district of Kerala. Massive landslides led to the death of over 90 people and many missing. Rescue operations by NDRF, Army and local officials have been ongoing since morning. Actor-politicians Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay took to social media to express their grief for the victims of the natural disaster. Meanwhile, Kerala actors have been using their platform and reach to amplify messages of help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan, who is an actor and politicians offered condolences to those who lost their lives and also stressed on the need to understand climate change and its impact. He wrote in Tamil, “The disasters caused by the landslides in Wayanad and Valparai of Kerala make my heart ache. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, homes and belongings. Natural disasters have become a regular occurrence due to climate change. It is imperative that we all work together to understand the impact of this. I would like to express my gratitude to the army and the dedicated state government employees who risked their lives to rescue the people in difficult and dangerous situations. I request the central government to speed up the rescue work.”

கேரள மாநிலம் வயநாடு பகுதியிலும், வால்பாறையிலும் நிலச்சரிவினால் ஏற்பட்ட பேரழிவுகள் என் நெஞ்சைப் பதற வைக்கின்றன. தங்களது அன்புக்குரியவர்களையும், வீடு வாசல், உடைமைகளையும் இழந்து தவிக்கும் குடும்பங்களுக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள்.



பருவநிலை மாற்றத்தின் காரணமாக இயற்கைப் பேரிடர்கள்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 30, 2024

Actor Thalapathy Vijay also expressed his concern for the people of Medappadi in Wayanad. "Deeply saddened on hearing the tragic news of the landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Request the Government authorities that the necessary rescue and relief measures be provided to the affected on a war-footing (sic).” he tweeted.

Deeply saddened on hearing the tragic news of landslide #Wayanad, #Kerala.



My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.



Request the Government authorities that the necessary rescue and relief measures be provided to the affected on a war-footing. — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, actors from Kerala have been putting their social media reach to good use by amplifying SOS messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

CM Vijayan calls it worst disaster witnessed in the state:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday described the Wayanad landslide disaster as one of the worst-ever witnessed in the state as the death toll touched 93 and is expected to go higher with many injured, buried or missing. The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu and the locals from these areas who managed to escape are shattered as hundreds of homes have been totally destroyed.

“The figure of the dead is not the final one as rescue operations are continuing. Till now 34 bodies have been identified and 18 have been handed over to relatives.

“The rescue operations will stop after dark. As many as 128 people have been injured and a few areas have been completely washed away as there were heavy rains in the affected areas for the last few days,” said CM Vijayan.

“It’s a tragedy which one cannot ever think of. Just imagine these people, including children, went to sleep last night and tragedy struck and many were swept away by nature’s fury.

“In Malappuram District 16 bodies were found floating in the Chaliyar River. Dismembered body parts have also been taken out of the river.

“A team led by a Lieutenant Colonel has rescued people trapped in the Mundakayil market area using a ropeway which the Army set up,” added CM Vijayan.

“The first landslide occurred at 2 A.M. and then again at 4.10 A.M. The road connecting Mundakayil to Churalpara has been washed away. The river which was flowing in the affected area has branched out and is flowing in two directions, flooding homes,” said Vijayan.

“There will be more people trapped in the area and a massive rescue effort is presently on, in which numerous agencies including the three Defence forces, NDRF, the fire department and the police are doing their best and it will continue,” added Vijayan.

CM Vijayan said after hearing about the tragedy, contributions to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund have started pouring in from various quarters.