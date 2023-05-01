Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > What you dont know about Satyajit Ray

What you don’t know about Satyajit Ray

Updated on: 01 May,2023 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921 in Kolkata. In addition to mastering the act of filmmaking, he was a gifted screenwriter, author, lyricist, graphic designer and calligrapher. Today, on his 102nd birth anniversary, we take a close-up look and learn more about the cinematic genius

What you don’t know about Satyajit Ray

A file photo of Satyajit Ray in his study at his Bishop Lefroy Road home in Kolkata.

Listen to this article
What you don’t know about Satyajit Ray
x
00:00

Renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921 in Kolkata. In addition to mastering the act of filmmaking, he was a gifted screenwriter, author, lyricist, graphic designer and calligrapher. Today, on his 102nd birth anniversary, we take a close-up look and learn more about the cinematic genius. 


Ray started his career at a British-run advertising agency, DJ Keyer, in 1943 where he worked as a junior visualiser. His creative mind introduced to several fonts, including Bengali into the world of advertising. The cinematic legend founded Kolkata’s first movie club in 1947. Battleship Potemkin was the first film to be screened at the club. Ray had a keen interest in cinema, and started contributing articles on film in The Statesman, and developed screenplays. This proved to be a precursor to filmmaking.



Also read: Ali Fazal: Studying Satyajit Ray’s films was my passion


In addition to his articles on cinema, Ray was an author of Bengali novels and short stories. His work spanned a range of genres, from mystery and science to fantasy and adventure. In 1961, Ray revived Sandesh--a children’s magazine founded by his grandfather—and continued to contribute stories and illustrations to it throughout his lifetime. His ground breaking films including the ‘Apu Trilogy’ were celebrated across the globe. In 1956, ‘Pather Panchali’ won the Best Human Document award at Cannes. In 1987, Ray was awarded the Legion of Honour by the President of France. The French film festival is scheduled to pay a retrospective tribute to the filmmaker in 2022 by showcasing his films.

Satyajit Ray put Indian cinema on the map. Western audiences had not been witness to nuanced stories from the hinterland before. After ‘Pather Panchali’, his film ‘Aparajito’ won the Gold Lion award in Venice in 1957. On October 21, 2022, 'Pather Panchali' was named the best Indian film of all time in a poll conducted by FIPRESCI-India (The Indian chapter of International Federation of Film Critics).

satyajit ray Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK