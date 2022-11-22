Adil Hussain: 'The Storyteller' humble tribute to Satyajit Ray

Actor Adil Hussain on Tuesday said the firm 'The Storyteller' is a humble tribute to Satyajit Ray, the doyen of Indian cinema

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Actor Adil Hussain on Tuesday said the firm 'The Storyteller' is a humble tribute to Satyajit Ray, the doyen of Indian cinema. The Cast and Crew of the 'The Storyteller' was addressing a 'Table Talk' at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa. Adil, who played a pivotal role in the film, said the film is based on a short story of the legendary filmmaker and storyteller Satyajit Ray.

While speaking about his character, Adil said an actor should travel from his smaller-self to the larger self, so that he can engross himself in the story and character. "To create empathy for character is one of the biggest qualities of an actor," he said. Actress Tanishtha Chatterjee said that as an artist she feels that art should be free, but in today's world, where a lot of commerce is involved in making a film, nothing comes free of cost. "It is the responsibility of the artiste community to respect the originality of somebody's creation and avoid plagiarism. Copyright is a challenging issue, not only in cinema, but in every field these days," she said.

Producer Suchhanda Chatterjee said that the film gives a strong message against plagiarism. "It was a difficult journey of three years, but we are happy with the outcome," she said. 'The Storyteller' was screened on Monday. The film is also competing for the coveted Golden Peacock at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India.