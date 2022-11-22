×
'BB 16': Tina Datta's mother cries, asks if it is right to abuse daughter on national TV

Updated on: 22 November,2022 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Sumbul Touqeer's father had schooled his daughter in an audio conversation with her and said that she should show Shalin and Tina their worth and even kick them in the face. Post which, Tina Datta's mother has asked if its right to abuse her daughter on national television

'BB 16': Tina Datta's mother cries, asks if it is right to abuse daughter on national TV

Pic Courtesy: Tina Dutta Official Instagram Account


In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Sumbul Touqeer's father had schooled his daughter in an audio conversation with her and said that she should show Shalin and Tina their worth and even kick them in the face. Post which, Tina Dutta's mother has asked if its right to abuse her daughter on national television.


Yesterday an incident happened in the show where on medical appeal Sumbul's father got a chance to speak to Sumbul. Where he broke the rules and gave Sumbul house information. He spoke demeaningly about Tina and Shalin and even abused Datta on national television. The fact that Sumbul's father got a second opportunity to talk to her has upset Tina's mother.



Tina's mom got emotional and teary eyed seeing her daughter being abused and demeaned on national television. Since she didn't get an opportunity to go and express her views on TV, she has released a video on Tina's social media, appealing to the audience if it was right for someone to abuse and demean her daughter on a national platform? She went on to ask if giving such an advice of showing someone their 'aukat' is a parent's duty.


