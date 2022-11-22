Here's how Shilpa Shetty wished her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra on their 13th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty wished her husband and businessman Raj Kundra to mark their 13th wedding anniversary with a sweet message on Tuesday

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty wished her husband and businessman Raj Kundra to mark their 13th wedding anniversary with a sweet message on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa dropped a video featuring Raj Kundra.





Sharing the video, she wrote, "13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting). Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That's all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie." As soon as the post was shared, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

New mommy Bipasha Basu wrote, "Awwww happy anniversary." Sanjay Kapoor dropped a comment. He wrote, "Happy anniversary," with heart emojis. Further extending the wishes Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty shared the picture of the couple along with a sweet message. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary Munki n Jiju. wishing you both eternal happiness, peace n love always."

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.



