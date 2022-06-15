Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shilpa Shetty Its hard to impress this generation

Shilpa Shetty: It’s hard to impress this generation

Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Playing a prominent role in Nikamma, Shilpa discusses staying relevant with reality shows and upcoming web series

Shilpa Shetty: It’s hard to impress this generation

A still from the film


Almost 14 years after Apne (2007), she returned to movies last year with Hungama 2. But like her fans, Shilpa Shetty Kundra considers the upcoming Nikamma her comeback vehicle. “It’s a comeback of sorts because I haven’t graced the big screen in 14 years. Doing a massy entertainer is a high point for me,” she says. Nikamma, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, is an official remake of the Telugu film, MCA Middle Class Abbayi (2017).  

There was much excitement around her last release, Hungama 2. However, the OTT film turned out to be a damp squib. “That wasn’t supposed to be my [comeback] film, but I couldn’t say no because it was offered to me by the makers [Ratan Jain] who had [launched] me in Hindi movies. Plus, I always wanted to work with Priyan sir [Priyadarshan]. For me, the only takeaway was Chura ke dil mera. There was a lot that was narrated, but didn’t make it to the screen. I think people were let down when they saw me in such a minuscule role,” she says.




Shilpa Shetty KundraShilpa Shetty Kundra


Show full article

shilpa shetty abhimanyu dassani bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK