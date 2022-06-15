Shilpa Shetty: It’s hard to impress this generation

Playing a prominent role in Nikamma, Shilpa discusses staying relevant with reality shows and upcoming web series

A still from the film

Almost 14 years after Apne (2007), she returned to movies last year with Hungama 2. But like her fans, Shilpa Shetty Kundra considers the upcoming Nikamma her comeback vehicle. “It’s a comeback of sorts because I haven’t graced the big screen in 14 years. Doing a massy entertainer is a high point for me,” she says. Nikamma, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, is an official remake of the Telugu film, MCA Middle Class Abbayi (2017).

There was much excitement around her last release, Hungama 2. However, the OTT film turned out to be a damp squib. “That wasn’t supposed to be my [comeback] film, but I couldn’t say no because it was offered to me by the makers [Ratan Jain] who had [launched] me in Hindi movies. Plus, I always wanted to work with Priyan sir [Priyadarshan]. For me, the only takeaway was Chura ke dil mera. There was a lot that was narrated, but didn’t make it to the screen. I think people were let down when they saw me in such a minuscule role,” she says.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

