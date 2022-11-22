×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rajpal Yadavs Vanity Vichaar shows his serious side

Rajpal Yadav's 'Vanity Vichaar' shows his serious side

Updated on: 22 November,2022 05:37 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor has been using social media to spread the wisdom of life

Rajpal Yadav's 'Vanity Vichaar' shows his serious side

Rajpal Yadav


With his incredible contribution in the film industry and a charm, Rajpal Yadav is widely popular for his sense of humour and comedy roles. He has a different side to him that will leave you rather inspired! The actor has been using social media to spread the wisdom of life, true short videos called Vanity Vichaar. Read on to know more!


Also Read: First look poster of Rajpal Yadav as transgender in 'Ardh' unveiled



With over 30 years of contribution in Hindi cinema, Rajpal Yadav has made a place in the heart of the audience forever. But this side of the actor on social media has become a source of major inspiration for his fans! Rajpal Yadav has been sharing pearls of wisdom through these short videos called Vanity Vichaar that seem to be made spontaneously, on-the-go.


 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting back to back and will be seen in multiple projects including Dream Girl 3, film Thai Massage, and web film, Kathal.

Did you like the trailer of Govinda Naam Mera?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rajpal yadav bollywood Entertainment News Instagram bollywood gossips

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK