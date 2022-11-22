Rajpal Yadav's 'Vanity Vichaar' shows his serious side

The actor has been using social media to spread the wisdom of life
Rajpal Yadav
With his incredible contribution in the film industry and a charm, Rajpal Yadav is widely popular for his sense of humour and comedy roles. He has a different side to him that will leave you rather inspired! The actor has been using social media to spread the wisdom of life, true short videos called Vanity Vichaar. Read on to know more!
With over 30 years of contribution in Hindi cinema, Rajpal Yadav has made a place in the heart of the audience forever. But this side of the actor on social media has become a source of major inspiration for his fans! Rajpal Yadav has been sharing pearls of wisdom through these short videos called Vanity Vichaar that seem to be made spontaneously, on-the-go.
On the work front, the actor is busy shooting back to back and will be seen in multiple projects including Dream Girl 3, film Thai Massage, and web film, Kathal.