Yash has begun shoot of his next film titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups'. The film directed by Geetu Mohandas had its muhurat puja in Bengaluru today

Yash

Listen to this article Yash wins heart with this gesture during muhurat shot of 'Toxic' x 00:00

Today marks an incredible day for all the fans eagerly awaiting news about Yash and his highly anticipated film, 'Toxic'. While Yash has been making multiple headlines lately for various reasons, his latest move has truly won our hearts. The production for 'Toxic', directed by Geetu Mohandas, officially began today with a traditional muhurat puja. These ceremonies are typically marked by the presence of industry veterans or the lead actors of the project. However, in a heartwarming and humble gesture, megastar Yash put the spotlight on one of his hardworking crew members. He commemorated the muhurat shot by having a light boy clap the ceremonial slate to mark the big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This remarkable act from Yash comes as no surprise to those who know him. He is widely recognized for his humility and his dedication to ensuring that his staff is equally loved and cared for. Yash’s gesture today not only highlights his character but also sets a beautiful tone for the production of Toxic.

Taking to social media, a fan writes “A light boy clapped the ceremonial slate to mark the muhurata of #ToxicTheMovie 🎬 A fairytale for Grown-ups #ToxicShootBegins #ToxicManiaBegins

#YashBOSS”

We are touched by Yash’s move, further solidifying his reputation as a grounded and compassionate star. As production kicks off, the anticipation for Toxic continues to build, and this memorable start promises an exciting journey ahead.

For the first day of the shoot, Yash opted for a white shirt with a pair of jeans. He was seen in a short hairdo.

Sharing the photo from the first day on the film set on his X handle, Yash wrote, "The journey begins #Toxic."

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the start of the shoot, Yash recently visited Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmastala, and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya, in Karnataka.

Lately, several media reports suggested that actor Tara Sutaria is the second female lead in the film and will essay the role of Yash's love interest.

Reacting to such reports, Tara in July, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note. In the note, she wrote that the "articles released over the last few days about a project and her" were not true.

Without mentioning the film's name, Tara posted, "Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me."She added, "Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS - Nobody is second to anyone."

'Toxic' was announced in December 2023.Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.