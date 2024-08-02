Tara Sutaria is reportedly dating Arunoday Singh of Main Tera Hero fame. The couple bonded over their shared interest in art, language and culture. She was earlier dating Aadar Jain

After calling it off with Aadar Jain, it seems like actress Tara Sutaria has found love again. She is reportedly dating actor Arunoday Singh. According to a report in Times Of India, the two have been dating for over a year-and-a-half now.

The report further states that the two began to connect on common interest in art and culture. Tara and Arunoday are not interested in making ther relationship public and would like to keep their personal life private. Reportedly, Tara's family is well aware of the relationship and are quite fond of Arunoday.

According to the report, the duo bonded on their love for the English language and culture. They are also very much into art which connected them further They have reportedly been spotted spending time with Tara's parents as well.

Before Arunoday, Tara was dating actor Aadar Jain who is a part of the Kapoor family. They had made their relationship public in 2020 and Tara was spotted at Kapoor family gatherings as well. Around January 2023, it was confirmed that the two have called it quits and moved on in life. On the other hand, Arunoday has been separated from his wife Lee Elton. The two got divorced in 2019. Arunoday is known for his work in 'Apharan', 'Jism 2', 'Lahore Confidential', 'Main Tera Hero', among others.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain is in a relationship with Alekha Advani. The two made their relationship official last year in November. Actor Aadar Jain sparked relationship rumours when he was accompanied by a lady to the intimate Diwali party hosted by his cousin Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Alekha has been a friend of Aadar Jain for sometime and was also seen in pictures with Tara Sutaria and Aadar. She is the founder of the wellness brand Way Well. Aadar is the son of Kareena's aunt Reema Jain and Manoj Kapoor. He has acted in 2021 film Hello Charlie and 2017 film Qaidi Band.

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut in 2019 with the film 'Student Of The Year 2' alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The actress was last seen in the film 'Apurva'.