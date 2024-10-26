Breaking News
Yash and Nayanthara's 'Toxic' to immerse audiences in the 70s, Mumbai shoot begins Nov 6

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Yash and Nayanthara set to kick off Toxic’s Mumbai schedule on Nov 6, elaborate set replicating the ’70s is being created; major action sequences lined up

Yash and Nayanthara

Yash and Nayanthara's 'Toxic' to immerse audiences in the 70s, Mumbai shoot begins Nov 6
Right after the Diwali festivities, it will be work calling Yash. The Kannada superstar, along with co-actor Nayanthara, will dive into the next leg of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The buzz is that director Geetu Mohandas will lead an extensive Mumbai schedule from November 6. While Film City will serve as the primary venue for the shoot, an additional set is being built at Madh Island. 


With the pan-India action extravaganza spanning the 1950s to 1970s, we’ve heard that the production team is constructing a sprawling set at Film City depicting the ’70s. An insider told us, “Geetu is sparing no effort in making Toxic an ambitious affair. The sets are larger-than-life while staying true to the decade. The designers have sourced elements from the ’70s, from vintage cars, to guns and other weaponry.”


While Nayanthara plays Yash’s on-screen sister in the actioner revolving around the drug mafia, Kiara Advani portrays his love interest. In this leg, the KGF superstar and Nayanthara will wrap up most of their combination scenes. Some critical action sequences are also on the cards. The source added, “The action will be raw and gritty, with an emphasis on physicality. Fifty stunt experts have been roped in for these scenes. Kiara and Akshay Oberoi will also be a part of this schedule.”


Yash nayanthara Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates

