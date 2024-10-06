Yash and Kiara Advani will kick off their next stint for 'Toxic' in Mumbai around Diwali by the end of the month. Director Geetu Mohandas has charted out a 45-day schedule

Last month, mid-day reported that Yash was shooting the first schedule of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups on the outskirts of Bengaluru (Going big, Sep 4). Now that the month-long schedule in Karnataka is over, sources tell us that the superstar and Kiara Advani will kick off the next stint in Mumbai by the month-end, around Diwali. From what we’ve heard, director Geetu Mohandas has charted out a 45-day schedule in the Maximum City.

A source says, “The first schedule was heavily focused on action sequences. In the upcoming leg, Geetu wants to film most of the romantic scenes between Yash and Kiara. The production design team has constructed sets at studios in suburban Mumbai for the purpose. The shooting will begin before or after Diwali, depending on the rains, as this leg includes some outdoor scenes as well.”

Toxic promises to be an action-packed entertainer set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, with the story travelling from Karnataka to Goa and Mumbai. While Advani plays Yash’s love interest and Nayanthara, his sister, Huma Qureshi has been roped in as the antagonist. Shruti Haasan and Tara Sutaria too feature in the pan-India offering, which is touted to be Yash’s most expensive film to date. The source adds, “The makers are being hush-hush about the Mumbai locations and dates as Yash’s fans may try to throng the sets.”