Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Yashs Toxic gets bigger Shoot kicks off with 1000 member crew 450 actors and a 20 acre set

Yash's 'Toxic' gets bigger! Shoot kicks off with 1,000-member crew, 450 actors, and a 20-acre set

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Yash

On August 8, Yash marked the beginning of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ shoot by sharing a picture of the producer and himself. In no time, the picture raked up countless likes, a clear signal of how eagerly his fans are awaiting the action drama. It looks like director Geetu Mohandas’ period drama is becoming every inch the biggie that the Kannada superstar’s fans expect it to be. Sources tell mid-day that the team is shooting on the outskirts of Bengaluru where a 20-acre set has been built. 


Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma QureshiNayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi



“The production design team has created a world authentic to the 1940s. The team has been working at a breakneck pace. While Geetu has shot many crucial portions featuring Yash, she has also canned some scenes with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi,” says a source. According to reports, Nayanthara plays the leading man’s on-screen sister while Advani essays the role of his love interest. 


The lavishness of the production isn’t limited to the primary cast. An insider reveals that Toxic is being shot with a 1000-member crew. Another source says, “Geetu has roped in 450 actors, who are shooting intermittently in this schedule. About 300 foreign support actors have been called in for a crucial sequence. A part of the shoot was being done outdoors, and due to heavy rain, filming had to be halted many times. But the cast and crew are fully committed and have been putting in multiple all-night shoots.”

